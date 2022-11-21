Stanford's Joshua Karty wins fourth Pac-12 Special Teams of the Week award, presented by Nextiva

Inside ND Sports

At the very least, the way the Notre Dame sophomore offensive left tackle is playing and ascending, he’ll have a difficult choice to make next December/January about when the right time is to wade into the NFL Draft pool. How good is Alt right now? In just one measure, Pro Football Focus’ player film grades, Alt has accrued a season grade of 91.7, slightly ahead the 91.1 grade of junior tight end Michael Mayer — considered by some the best ever at ND to play his position at a school revered for cranking out All-Americans and high-round draft choices in his position group with stunning regularity.