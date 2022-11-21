Stanford's Joshua Karty wins fourth Pac-12 Special Teams of the Week award, presented by Nextiva
Stanford kicker Joshua Karty was named Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Nov. 21. Karty made 61-yard field goal as time expired in the Big Game, setting a new school record. His field goal was five yards longer than any other field goal made at the FBS level this season and was the longest field goal in Pac-12 history (Jason Hanson, WSU, 62-yarder in 1991) and longest in a conference game. Carty is 16-for-16 on the season on field goals with 12 makes of 40+ yards.