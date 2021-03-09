Stanford's Jaiden Delaire named Pac-12 Most Improved Player of the Year

The Pac-12 announced its year-end Pac-12 Men's Basketball All-Conference and Performance Awards, presented by Nextiva, with Stanford's Jaiden Delaire named Pac-12 Men's Basketball Most Improved Player of the Year. Delaire has more than doubled his scoring average from a season ago, improving from 6.1 points per game as Stanford’s sixth-leading scorer in 2019-20 to 12.8 points per game as the Cardinal’s second-leading and the Pac-12’s 18th-best scorer in 2020-21. Delaire is the third Stanford recipient of the league’s Most Improved Player honor joining Dwight Powell in 2012-13 and Anthony Brown in 2013-14.

