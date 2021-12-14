Stanford's Jaiden Delaire chats with Andy Katz about his buzzer beater vs. Oregon & more

Pac-12 Network

Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Bill Walton recap Stanford men's basketball 72-69 victory over Oregon on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Maples Pavilion. Senior forward Jaiden Delaire caps off his 20-point outing against the Ducks with the game-winning triple. Stanford improves to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in conference, while Oregon drops to 5-5 overall and 0-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.