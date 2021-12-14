Stanford's Jaiden Delaire chats with Andy Katz about his buzzer beater vs. Oregon & more
Stanford men's basketball's Jaiden Delaire caught up with Andy Katz to reflect on his buzzer beater that propelled the Cardinal past Oregon on Sunday, Dec. 12.
A couple of Seahawks made history in a good way during Sunday's win over the Texans.
There was always something blocking Rashaad Penny from matching the potential that came with being a first-round pick. All that made what Penny accomplished Sunday against Houston that much sweeter, rushing for a career-high 137 yards and two touchdowns in a 33-13 win that kept Seattle’s slim playoff hopes alive for another week. “These guys never gave up on me,” Penny said. Penny’s big day was part of Seattle’s mostly dominant performance and a second straight victory.
Pac-12 Networks' Ted Robinson and Bill Walton recap Stanford men's basketball 72-69 victory over Oregon on Sunday, Dec. 12 at Maples Pavilion. Senior forward Jaiden Delaire caps off his 20-point outing against the Ducks with the game-winning triple. Stanford improves to 5-3 overall and 1-1 in conference, while Oregon drops to 5-5 overall and 0-2 in Pac-12 play. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) Jaiden Delaire scored 20 points, including a 3-pointer as time expired, Harrison Ingram had 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists and Stanford gave up a 14-point lead before the Cardinal beat Oregon 72-69 on Sunday night. Michael O'Connell added a season-high 15 points for Stanford (5-3, 1-1 Pac-12), which snapped a three-game skid against the Ducks. Oregon's Will Richardson hit a 3-pointer to make it 69-all with 1:06 to play. O'Connell and Richardson traded missed 3-point shots before Delaire hit the winner.
