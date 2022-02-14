Stanford's Harrison Ingram wins sixth Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week award

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Kansas Jayhawks
    Kansas Jayhawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Harrison Ingram
    American basketball player

For the sixth time this season, Stanford's Harrison Ingram has been named the Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, for Feb. 14. Ingram earned his latest honor after averaging 14.3 points, five assists, and eight rebounds across three games.

Recommended Stories