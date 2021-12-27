Stanford's Harrison Ingram wins fourth Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week award
Stanford men's basketball's Harrison Ingram took home his third straight Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva, award after averaging nine points and seven rebounds in Stanford's two victories at the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii. This marks Ingram's fourth time winning the award, tying him for the second-most wins in conference history.