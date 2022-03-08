Stanford's Harrison Ingram named 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Year
Stanford's Harrison Ingram has been voted the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Freshman of the Year, presented by Nextiva. Ingram is Stanford's fifth all-time recipient of the Freshman of the Year award, the first since Casey Jacobsen in 1999-00. He currently leads all Pac-12 rookies in scoring (10.5 ppg), rebounding (6.6 rpg), assists (3.0 apg) and steals (0.9 spg). The six-time Pac-12 Freshman of the Week is 1-of-2 true freshmen nationally averaging at least 10 points, six rebounds and two assists (Paolo Banchero, Duke).