Stanford women's soccer captain found dead in residence hall
The captain of Stanford University's women's soccer team Katie Meyer was found dead in a campus residence, the university said Wednesday.
The star athlete led the Cardinal to victory in the 2019 NCAA College Cup championship game.
The Rangers have placed C Kevin Rooney on IR with an upper body injury.
He has been projected as a first-round pick in July's NHL draft.
Keith Yandle and the Flyers could have a decision to make at the NHL trade deadline. For now, the ironman defenseman is taking things one day at a time. By Jordan Hall
The captain of Stanford University's women's soccer team Katie Meyer was found dead in a campus residence, the university said Wednesday. KTVU's Emma Goss reports.
Franklin Circuit Court Judge Thomas Wingate bought trainer Bob Baffert some time Wednesday by postponing hearing for a stay of his suspension.
Liam Coen was a productive quarterback in college, setting 6 passing records at UMass – where he was also roommates with Victor Cruz
Name the negative, the Cyclones probably did it during Wednesday’s loss against an Oklahoma State team that’s not even eligible for the postseason.
The Newbury Park High goalie rose to national prominence as the heroine of Stanford’s 2019 NCAA women’s soccer national championship team.
‘I don’t think the respect of wearing the crest and playing for your country and doing everything in your power to fight for your teammates on the field was there’
Tennessee Lady Vols legend Tamika Catchings will be featured in an SEC Network documentary on the 1997-98 season called "CATCH98"
If they can weaken their division rivals at the same time, all the better.
Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks met with the Patriots at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine this week and said the meeting was "intense".
At this point in 2021, the Panthers didn’t have a long-term answer at quarterback. Things don’t look any different this year. They traded for Sam Darnold, but he failed to provide the upgrade that the team was looking for at the position. He’s under contract for a guaranteed $18.9 million for the 2022 season and [more]
Here is a look at a few players likely on the Chargers' radar who should blow up the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.
Fury had said he would retire after his WBC title defence against Dillian Whyte in April
UFC heavyweight wants to crossover into boxing and take on big-name American fighters like Deontay Wilder and Jarrell Miller.
Dressed in Ukraine's blue and gold colours, a fired-up Elina Svitolina thrashed Russian Anastasia Potapova in Mexico on Tuesday and said it was her mission to unite the tennis world behind her country following Russia's invasion.
Would the Lions pull the trigger?
This year’s quarterback hand size discussion has centered around Kenny Pickett and now we all know the actual numbers. On Thursday, Pickett’s hands measured 8.5 inches at the NFL Scouting Combine. Usually, the threshold for concern among talent evaluators is about 9 inches. In 2016, Jared Goff‘s hands came in at that size. Joe Burrow‘s [more]