Axios

The Stanford Cardinal defeated the Arizona Wildcats 54-53 in the women's NCAA final Sunday night to win their first national championship since 1992.Of note: It's the first time the two women's college teams from the Pac-12 had faced each other in the national basketball final.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe moment our dreams came true.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/k7e5oLPDum— Stanford Women’s Basketball (@StanfordWBB) April 5, 2021 Stanford Cardinal players celebrate with the trophy after they defeated the Arizona Wildcats. Photo: C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Stanford Cardinal fans celebrate their team's win. Photo: Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty Images Stanford's #10 Alyssa Jerome pressures Arizona's #32 Lauren Ware during the game. Photo: Elsa/Getty Images Cate Reese, #25 of Arizona, and Cameron Brink, #22 of Stanford, tip off for the start of the championship game. Photo: Ben Solomon/NCAA Photos via Getty ImagesGo deeper: Eight of the 10 most-followed NCAA Elite 8 basketball players are womenMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free