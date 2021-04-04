Breaking News:

Stanford tops Arizona 54-53 in title game to win NCAA women's tournament

Stanford wins third NCAA women's basketball national championship

Ali Thanawalla
·3 min read
Stanford claims its third NCAA women’s basketball championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Tara VanDerveer and the Stanford Cardinal are NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions for the third time in the program's history.

Stanford claimed the title with a thrilling 54-53 win over Pac-12 rival Arizona on Sunday in San Antonio, Texas.

Arizona had a chance to win at the buzzer, but Stanford was able to force Aari McDonald into taking a tough fadeaway jumper that bounced off the back of the rim. That set off a wild celebration for the Cardinal.

It's the first time VanDerveer and the Cardinal have brought home the title since 1992.

Stanford, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, finishes with a 31-2 record.

Led by a star-studded lineup, Stanford got a team-high 17 points from Haley Jones, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. Cameron Brink and Lexie Hull also finished in double-figures, scoring 10 points apiece.

With their one-point win over Arizona and 66-65 win over South Carolina in the Final Four, Stanford made history this weekend.

Here are some notable social media reactions to Stanford winning the 2021 national championship.

With Jones, Brink and Hull among those returning next season, expect Stanford to put up a valiant fight to defend their title.

