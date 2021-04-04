Stanford wins third NCAA women’s basketball national championship

Stanford claims its third NCAA women’s basketball championship originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Coach Tara VanDerveer and the Stanford Cardinal are NCAA Women's Basketball National Champions for the third time in the program's history.

Stanford claimed the title with a thrilling 54-53 win over Pac-12 rival Arizona on Sunday in San Antonio, Texas.

Arizona had a chance to win at the buzzer, but Stanford was able to force Aari McDonald into taking a tough fadeaway jumper that bounced off the back of the rim. That set off a wild celebration for the Cardinal.

It's the first time VanDerveer and the Cardinal have brought home the title since 1992.

The 29-year gap between titles for VanDerveer is the longest in Division I men’s or women’s history.



She is the fourth women’s head coach to win three National Championships. pic.twitter.com/j7bjEgfZ3t — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2021

Stanford, the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, finishes with a 31-2 record.

Led by a star-studded lineup, Stanford got a team-high 17 points from Haley Jones, who was named Most Outstanding Player of the tournament. Cameron Brink and Lexie Hull also finished in double-figures, scoring 10 points apiece.

With their one-point win over Arizona and 66-65 win over South Carolina in the Final Four, Stanford made history this weekend.

Stanford wins their first NCAA title since 1992.



They become the first team ever in Men's or Women's NCAA Tournament history to win both semifinal and final games by 1 point each. pic.twitter.com/wUpuSHN2Ah — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) April 5, 2021

Here are some notable social media reactions to Stanford winning the 2021 national championship.

Congrats @StanfordWBB we are so proud!!! It took 29 years to get back to the top and this very special TOTAL TEAM, of super depth & Tara VanDerveer COY & staff got the program over the hump in this difficult & unprecedented historic year. SAVOR IT! 💐FLOWERSSSSS!!!! 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 — Ros Gold-Onwude (@ROSGO21) April 5, 2021

LETS GOOO! — Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) April 5, 2021

So proud of you @cameronbrink22 !!! 🌲 — Sydel Curry-Lee (@SydelCurryLee) April 5, 2021

Wow, what a game!!! @ArizonaWBB balled OUT and @StanfordWBB first since 1992! Well deserved! I was ENTERTAINED!!!! — Layshia Clarendon (@Layshiac) April 5, 2021

Congratulations to Stanford Head Coach Tara VanDerveer, the entire coaching staff, and all @StanfordWBB players for winning the NCAA Women’s National Championship 54-53! The game was amazing!! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) April 5, 2021

Hell of a National Championship game from both Stanford and Arizona!! Another wild ending. Congrats to Stanford. #ncaaW — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) April 5, 2021

Congrats to @StanfordWBB

2021 National Champions❗️ — SFGiants (@SFGiants) April 5, 2021

With Jones, Brink and Hull among those returning next season, expect Stanford to put up a valiant fight to defend their title.