Stanford will practice and play at Washington and Oregon State after Santa Clara COVID-19 ban

Stanford’s taking a trip north for the final two weeks of the Pac-12 regular season.

The Cardinal announced Tuesday that they would practice and play at both Washington and Oregon State in the wake of Santa Clara County’s ban on contact sports amid a rise in COVID-19 cases.

The ban applies to all pro, college and youth sports, so Stanford’s football team was forced to find a new location for practices and home games alongside the San Francisco 49ers and San Jose State.

As a result, the Cardinal will travel Tuesday to Washington to practice there for its regularly scheduled game at Husky Stadium on Saturday. After the game at Husky Stadium, Stanford will practice and play at Oregon State on Dec. 12.

Scheduling update for the next two regular season games.#GoStanford pic.twitter.com/wye9cZ8RTi — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) December 1, 2020

The Oregon State game was originally set to be at Stanford.

UPDATE: The Dec. 12 #Pac12FB game between Stanford & Oregon State will now be played at Reser Stadium.



🏈 @StanfordFball vs. @BeaverFootball

🗓️ Saturday, Dec. 12

📍 Reser Stadium | Corvallis, Ore. pic.twitter.com/yscaLbkslI — Pac-12 Conference (@pac12) December 1, 2020

If Stanford plays a to-be-determined Pac-12 opponent on Dec. 19, it will have to play that game on the road and find a place to practice. A practice location will also be necessary if Stanford ends up playing in a bowl game as well.

Story continues

San Francisco will play in Arizona

The 49ers announced Monday that they would play their next two home games at the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium.

The Santa Clara ban on contact sports was included in new 21-day guidelines announced on Saturday. The guidelines are designed to curb the spread of coronavirus and help keep hospitals from maxing out capacities.

As of Tuesday afternoon, San Jose State had not announced a location for its practices and home games. The Spartans are scheduled to play Hawaii on Saturday in a home game that currently has no home.

Stanford will practice and play at Washington and Oregon State over the next two weeks. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

More from Yahoo Sports: