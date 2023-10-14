Advertisement

Who is Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor?

Barry Werner
·1 min read
Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor introduced himself to college football nation — and far more — on Friday night in the Cardinal’s stunning 46-43 victory over Colorado in Pac-12 play.

So who is this 6-foot-3, 210-pound Elic Ayomanor and what do we know about him?

  • He was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada.

  • Ayomanor hails from a town called Kincaid, pop. 200.

  • A top-10 recruit in Massachusetts

  • He redshirted in 2022.

  • Led Deerfield Academy to an MPAL title

  • Won the NEPSAC Class A Bowl

  • Lettered in track and field and football

  • 2018 Canada West National Champions on Team Alberta

  • Ranked No. 8 nationally in U18 Canada in the 200m in 2019

  • He chose Stanford over offers from 19 other FBS programs, including Notre Dame, California, Tennessee, and Ole Miss

 

