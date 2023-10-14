Who is Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor?
Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor introduced himself to college football nation — and far more — on Friday night in the Cardinal’s stunning 46-43 victory over Colorado in Pac-12 play.
So who is this 6-foot-3, 210-pound Elic Ayomanor and what do we know about him?
He was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada.
Ayomanor hails from a town called Kincaid, pop. 200.
A top-10 recruit in Massachusetts
He redshirted in 2022.
Led Deerfield Academy to an MPAL title
Won the NEPSAC Class A Bowl
Lettered in track and field and football
2018 Canada West National Champions on Team Alberta
Ranked No. 8 nationally in U18 Canada in the 200m in 2019
He chose Stanford over offers from 19 other FBS programs, including Notre Dame, California, Tennessee, and Ole Miss