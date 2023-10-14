Who is Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor?

Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor introduced himself to college football nation — and far more — on Friday night in the Cardinal’s stunning 46-43 victory over Colorado in Pac-12 play.

So who is this 6-foot-3, 210-pound Elic Ayomanor and what do we know about him?

He was born in Medicine Hat, Alberta, Canada.

Ayomanor hails from a town called Kincaid, pop. 200.

A top-10 recruit in Massachusetts

He redshirted in 2022.

Led Deerfield Academy to an MPAL title

Won the NEPSAC Class A Bowl

Lettered in track and field and football

2018 Canada West National Champions on Team Alberta

Ranked No. 8 nationally in U18 Canada in the 200m in 2019

He chose Stanford over offers from 19 other FBS programs, including Notre Dame, California, Tennessee, and Ole Miss

