Stanford vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Game Preview

Stanford vs Vanderbilt prediction and game preview.

Stanford vs Vanderbilt Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Vanderbilt Stadium, Nashville, TN

Network: ESPNU

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Stanford (1-1) vs Vanderbilt (1-1) Game Preview

Why Stanford Will Win

Apparently, losing to Stanford is a problem.

The Cardinal not only beat USC, it ended the Clay Helton era with the 42-28 win.

Now that’s what this team was supposed to do, and not clunk like it did in the loss to Kansas State in the opener.

Tanner McKee took over the quarterbacking duties and got the offense going, throwing for over ten yards per pass with an effective 234-yard day. The running game actually worked – fine, so there was just the one big run – and the O line stepped up its game in a big, big way.

Vanderbilt might have beaten Colorado State, but the offense is still a work in progress, there’s no downfield passing game, and scoring is like pulling teeth. Get up fast, and Stanford should have this without too much of a problem.

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

How much will the fish-out-of-water thing matter for the team from Palo Alto?

It’s a night game, so the time change aspect doesn’t matter, but it’s an interesting road game on a schedule full of all Power Five teams.

It might not have been a scintillating performance by the Commodores against Colorado State, but … baby steps. It was a much-needed moment of fun after the disastrous loss to East Tennessee State to start the season, with QB Ken Seals playing well, the defense coming up with key stops, and … it was a win.

It might just be the confidence boost to take the pressure off as the Clark Lea era just gets started.

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

The Vanderbilt running game still didn’t work against Colorado State.

Story continues

Overall, the Rams came up with over 100 more yards than the Commodores, but they didn’t control the clock, got flagged way too many times, and they couldn’t get the big plays to take over the game. Stanford won’t have that problem.

The Cardinal will keep the downfield passing game going, and the defense will take care of the rest against the punchless Vandy O.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Stanford vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Stanford 38, Vanderbilt 10

Line: Stanford -12, o/u: 57.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 2

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings