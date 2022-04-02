UConn defeats Stanford to move on to 2022 NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship

In the second Final Four semifinal on Friday night, the No. 2 UConn Huskies defeated the No. 1 Stanford Cardinal to advance to Sunday’s 2022 NCAA women’s basketball championship game. Throughout the game, On Her Turf provided live updates and highlights. See below to relive how the semifinal unfolded. (On Her Turf also provided live updates from the first women’s Final Four semifinal – South Carolina vs. Louisville – that can be found here.)

Stanford vs. UConn – Women’s Final Four – Semifinal #2

Stanford starting lineup:

Anna Wilson (G)

Lexie Hull (G)

Cameron Brink (F)

Lacie Hull (G)

Haley Jones (G)

UConn starting lineup:

Aaliyah Edwards (F)

Paige Bueckers (G)

Christyn Williams (G)

Olivia Nelson-Ododa (F)

Azzi Fudd (G)

UConn vs. Stanford – First quarter live updates:

9:33 1Q: Semifinal #2 is underway. UConn gets onto the board first thanks to a jumper from Christyn Williams.

8:07 1Q: And Paige Bueckers makes it 4-0. Given how well she’s been playing in the last couple games, it’s hard to remember that she missed 19(!) games this season due to injury.

0:00 1Q: At the end of the first quarter, UConn leads 12-9. Pretty balanced offense from the Huskies; Paige Bueckers, Aaliyah Edwards, Christyn Williams, and Azzi Fudd all have at least two points so far.

UConn vs. Stanford – Highlights from the second quarter:

6:50 2Q: Just over 13 minutes into this game and the score is … 12-11? Don’t think I would have predicted such a low-scoring game between these two teams.

6:29 2Q: And UConn’s Evina Westbrook makes it 15-11 with a beautiful three-pointer.

2:47 3Q: Daaaamn. Evina Westbrook with her third three-pointer of the quarter (video below). UConn leads 25-19.

1:55 2Q: Beautiful play from Stanford that concludes with Hannah Jump scoring a three-pointer (video below). The Cardinal is narrowing the gap, now trail UConn by one point, 24-25.

1:20 2Q: And Stanford takes its first lead of the game, Haley Jones putting the Cardinal up 26-25.

0:00 2Q: At the end of the first half, UConn leads with a score of 27-26. “We’re taking the right shots, we’ve just got to hit,” Stanford’s Haley Jones tells ESPN’s Holly Rowe before heading to the locker room.

In other news… shoutout to The Next for providing this highlight from what happened on the floor of the Target Center during halftime:

The halftime content we need. #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/JejLdHgpiP — The Next: A women's basketball newsroom at The IX (@TheNextHoops) April 2, 2022

Stanford vs. UConn – Third quarter updates:

5:48 3Q: Aaliyah Edwards with a great offensive rebound to put UConn up 34-31.

0:59 3Q: Successive baskets from Olivia Nelson-Ododa and Christyn Williams give UConn a 39-35 lead…

0:34 3Q: … but Stanford’s Cameron Brink makes sure the Huskies don’t pick up too much momentum. Brink makes it a two-point game again.

0:00 3Q: At the end of the third quarter, UConn leads with a score of 39-37.

Stanford vs. UConn – Highlights from the fourth quarter:

9:18 4Q: Great play by UConn. Paige Bueckers with beauty of a pass to Olivia Nelson-Ododa, who spins… and scores (video below). *Chef’s kiss.*

7:35 4Q: Oof. Fourth foul of the night for Cameron Brink, including two in the last 30 seconds. She subs out.

5:39 4Q: Paige Bueckers with a huge steal and layup (video below). She extends UConn’s lead, 49-41.

3:13 4Q: Paige Bueckers subs back in… Unclear if she’s at 100%, though, especially after a hard fall a few minutes ago.

1:15 4Q: Is it just me or have these last few minutes been… strange? That includes Connecticut turning it over with a mistake on an inbound.

0:55 4Q: After a turnover from Azzi Fudd, Lacie Hull scores a HUGE three-pointer for Stanford. Three-point game, the Cardinal trail 51-54.

0:24 4Q: Haley Jones makes it a two-point game (video below).

Stanford is still battling, 2 point game!! #WFinalFour pic.twitter.com/EQQVGIMOYr — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessWBB) April 2, 2022

0:00 4Q: It wasn’t the prettiest basketball game of all time, but UConn got the job done. The Huskies defeat Stanford with a final score of 63-58. UConn will face South Carolina in Sunday’s NCAA women’s basketball championship game.

Women’s Final Four: What’s at stake for Stanford and UConn in tonight’s semifinal:

Stanford women’s basketball team arrives in Minneapolis as the defending NCAA champion. The Cardinal has made it to the women’s basketball national championship game five previous times in program history, going on to win three national titles (1990, 1992, 2021).

While this is UConn’s 14th straight Final Four appearance, the Huskies haven’t made the NCAA women’s basketball championship game since 2016. That year, UConn won a fourth straight NCAA title.

How to watch UConn vs. Stanford in the NCAA Women’s Basketball Final Four

Teams Time (ET) TV Channel Location No. 1 Stanford vs. No. 2 UConn 9:30 p.m. ESPN Minneapolis, Minnesota

