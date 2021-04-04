Stanford vs. Arizona: NCAA Tournament championship predictions for women's final

If you haven't been following the women's NCAA Tournament until Sunday, when you tune in for the championship game, you may be surprised at which teams are on the floor.

Sure, there's overall No. 1 Stanford, led by all-time winningest women's coach Tara VanDerveer and a slew of offensive talent, anchored by Haley Jones and Kiana Williams.

Then there's ... Arizona? Yes, the No. 3 seed Wildcats have created an uproar, knocking off No. 2 Texas A&M, No. 4 Indiana and No. 1 Connecticut to earn their first chance at a championship. And Aari McDonald & Co. have a chip on their shoulder, especially after the NCAA snubbed them in the original Final Four video.

Stanford is pursuing its third national title under VanDerveer, who guided the Cardinal to titles in 1990 and 1992.

Stanford Cardinal guard Kiana Williams seeks to bring her school its first title since 1992.

USA TODAY Sports makes its predictions:

No. 1 Stanford (30-2) vs. No. 3 Arizona (21-5)

Nancy Armour: Everything tells me to pick Stanford. Overall No. 1 seed. Haley Jones, Kiana Williams and Anna Wilson. That nasty defense. And yet ... Arizona is playing with house money at this point, and that makes the Wildcats extremely dangerous. It’s also really tough to beat a team three times in one season, and Stanford won both regular-season matchups. Also, who would be foolish enough to bet against Aari McDonald anymore? Arizona 63, Stanford 60

Ellen Horrow: The first two meetings between Stanford and Arizona this season were one-sided, with Stanford routing the Wildcats at home and in Tucson. But that was then, and this is now. And this is a decidedly different Arizona team, with senior guard Aari McDonald dazzling all tournament offensively and defensively and her teammates stepping up time after time with crucial buckets. The Arizona defense has been outstanding — especially against Connecticut in the semifinals — and the Wildcats will need another stellar defensive performance to stop a Stanford team with a lot of weapons. And it is that depth that will cause problems for Arizona with Kiana Williams, Lexie Hull, Haley Jones and Cameron Brink able to spread the scoring load for the Cardinal. McDonald should have another fabulous game, but the Cardinal's balanced attack will win the day. Stanford 70, Arizona 62

Lindsay Schnell: The Cardinal has been my title pick since December, and I see no reason to change that now. Stanford is too long, too deep and too talented to be beat — though I believe Arizona will give the Cardinal a game. In the end, the Stanford mismatches catch up with everyone. Kiana Williams has been dreaming of leading her team to a title in her hometown for three years, and she’s due for a big game. Cardinal freshman forward Cameron Brink will be key, too. Arizona’s Aari McDonald already has busted pretty much everyone’s bracket, though, so truly anything could happen. Stanford, 84-73

Heather Tucker: Success in the NCAA Tournament often is predicated on getting hot at the right time, and that is what Arizona has done. The underdog has been overlooked — including by Connecticut, to its demise — and will have momentum on its side. Aari McDonald will get her points, but Stanford's Haley Jones, Kiana Williams and Anna Wilson will be too much for the Wildcats to overcome. Stanford, 77-70.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: NCAA championship Final Four: Our predictions for Stanford-Arizona