Stanford transfer F Brandon Angel commits to Oregon

It was bound to happen at some point.

After losing several key rotation players to the transfer portal this offseason, the Oregon Ducks have finally made an addition from the portal: Brandon Angel, a fifth-year forward from Stanford, according to a report from 24/7 High School Hoops.

In 2023, Angel averaged 13 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.7 assists, per game. From the field last season, Angel shot 56.7% on eight attempts per game and 44.8% from three on 2,5 attempts per game. As a scorer, Angel consistently hits his catch-and-shoot threes and is an excellent finisher.

With the Ducks losing center N’Faly Dante this offseason, the addition of Angel is a big one, and it will give the Ducks multiple big men options next season. At 6’8″ and 210 lbs., Angel can hopefully be an impact player on the defensive side of the floor as well as on offense. His 0.9 defensive win shares last was the second most on the Cardinal.

NEWS: Stanford transfer Brandon Angel has committed to Oregon, @LeagueRDY has learned. Angel just wrapped up his fourth season at Stanford and had his best season yet. Started 29 of 30 games played this season. He averaged 13.0PPG, 4.7RPG and 1.7APG in 23-24. Shot 44.7% from… pic.twitter.com/SvbeCwVc4i — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) April 23, 2024

Andrej Stojakovic, one of Angel’s teammates at Stanford last year, is another player in the portal who’s been tied to Oregon. Stojakovic has yet to announce his commitment, but now, coming to the Ducks would offer him the chance to reunite with his former teammate.

