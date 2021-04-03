Stanford tops South Carolina in epic Final Four battle

Reuters Videos

The suspect drove a vehicle into the officers, got out of the car and lunged at them with a knife in his hand, Pittman told a news conference on Friday (April 2).Police responded by firing on the suspect, who died. Pittman said one of the officers was killed and the other was injured."It does not appear to be terrorism-related but obviously we'll continue to investigate," said Robert Contee, acting chief of the Metropolitan Police Department of Washington.Dozens of police cars, marked and unmarked, raced toward the iconic domed white building, in an unwelcome reminder of Jan. 6, when thousands of supporters of then-President Donald Trump overran the complex. Police said they did not yet know what had motivated the attacker, and they did not identify him.