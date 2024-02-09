Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek transfers to Georgia football

Former Stanford Cardinal senior tight end Benjamin Yurosek has announced that he is transferring to the Georgia Bulldogs. Georgia’s tight end room is looking very deep for the 2024 season with Yurosek, Oscar Delp, Lawson Luckie, and Pearce Spurlin.

Benjamin Yurosek, who has over 1,000 career receiving yards, visited Georgia’s campus on the weekend of Jan. 13, per a report. Yurosek brings a great combination of size and experience to the Dawgs.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound tight end recorded 16 catches for 239 yards and a touchdown in 2023. He also added 11 carries for 53 yards. Stanford struggled in its final season in the Pac-12; the Cardinal finished 3-9 in 2023.

Yurosek is a graduate transfer and a former four-star recruit. He was named an honorable mention All-Pac-12 selection for his efforts in 2023. Unfortunately for Yurosek, he suffered an injury against Colorado and was only able to play in six games last season.

Yurosek recorded a 42 catches for a career-high 653 yards and three touchdowns in 2021. Pro Football Focus named him to its All-Pac-12 first team for his outstanding 2021 campaign. Yurosek had another solid year at Stanford in 2022 when he produced 49 receptions, 445 receiving yards and one touchdown reception.

NEWS: Former Stanford star Benjamin Yurosek, one of the top tight ends in the NCAA transfer portal, has committed to play at Georgia for the 2024 season, he told ESPN. Yurosek caught 108 balls for 1,342 yards while starting the last three years at Stanford. pic.twitter.com/6sST9Ac1Ll — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) February 9, 2024

The talented Stanford tight end will likely see immediate playing time at Georgia. Yurosek is capable of competing with Oscar Delp for the No. 1 tight end role at Georgia, but we would expect him to be Georgia’s No. 2 option this fall.

Story originally appeared on UGA Wire