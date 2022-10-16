Stanford stuns Notre Dame in South Bend

Barry Werner
Stanford had not beaten an FBS school in its last 11 tries.

The Cardinals went into South Bend on Saturday to play Notre Dame as 16.5-point underdogs.

So, what did Stanford do? The Cardinal snapped the losing streak against FBS teams with a 16-14 victory over the Fighting Irish.

This is how ugly the loss is in Marcus Freeman’s first year as head coach:

Stanford is 2-4 and Notre Dame sinks to 3-3.

After facing UNLV, the Fighting Irish have Clemson and Syracuse on the schedule. Both of those ACC schools are undefeated after Week 7.

