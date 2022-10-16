Stanford stuns Notre Dame in South Bend
Stanford had not beaten an FBS school in its last 11 tries.
The Cardinals went into South Bend on Saturday to play Notre Dame as 16.5-point underdogs.
So, what did Stanford do? The Cardinal snapped the losing streak against FBS teams with a 16-14 victory over the Fighting Irish.
Stanford takes down Notre Dame and David Shaw may have just saved his job pic.twitter.com/LE45Y39Y1J
— Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 16, 2022
This is how ugly the loss is in Marcus Freeman’s first year as head coach:
And with Stanford's win at Notre Dame, every FBS team now has an FBS win! 🌲 https://t.co/YNTwuegV7v
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 16, 2022
And …
Marshall and Stanford vs Notre Dame: 2-0
Marshall and Stanford vs all other FBS opps: 0-7
— Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) October 16, 2022
Stanford is 2-4 and Notre Dame sinks to 3-3.
After facing UNLV, the Fighting Irish have Clemson and Syracuse on the schedule. Both of those ACC schools are undefeated after Week 7.