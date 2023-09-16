Stanford Steve's 'College GameDay' pick is in: Why Tennessee-Florida will be close

If Stanford Steve's prediction is correct, then No. 9 Tennessee and Florida will be more competitive than the experts think.

Steve Coughlin, "College GameDay's" resident sports betting analyst who goes by "Stanford Steve," said on the show Saturday morning he believes the Gators will cover the 6½-point spread in Gainesville, where the Vols haven't won since 2003. BetMGM lists Tennessee as a 5½-point favorite, indicating a shrinking spread ahead of the 7 p.m. ET kickoff on ESPN.

Tennessee has started slow in both games this season despite holding a 2-0 record, and Florida (1-1) desperately needs a big win under flailing second-year coach Billy Napier.

"You talked about Tennessee, last week against Austin Peay, the way they’ve came out against Virginia and Austin Peay, it hasn’t been good," Coughlin said. "(Last week) they go punt, punt, field goal, turnover on downs, field goal.

"That’s not going to work tonight. If they do that, which I’m expecting because they just haven’t started games well, this crowd is absolutely starving for a win. It’s going to be an awesome atmosphere. We’ve got to take the home ‘dogs, Gators."

The Vols are led by sixth-year quarterback Joe Milton, who transferred from Michigan ahead of the 2021 season but eventually lost the job to Hendon Hooker, now with the Detroit Lions. For Florida, its offense is led by Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz, who's thrown for 526 yards and two touchdowns this season.

Tennessee hasn't beat the Gators on the road since 2003, a losing streak that spans nine games.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Stanford Steve's Tennessee-Florida prediction: It's going to be close