Stanford statistical leaders through 11 games

Stanford is trying to salvage something out of its season. Even its win over Coach Prime and Colorado has become lessened by the fact that Buffaloes turned out not to be much better than the Cardinal. A victory over Notre Dame would by far be the signature of their season. That won’t be easy though.

There are a few talented players on the Cardinal, but they only can do so much to make up for their shortcomings. For instance, the offense lives off the pass to the point where the quarterbacks actually are the top rushers. For our purposes though, we’re discounting them in that category for this listicle. That alone should speak volumes about the Cardinal.

It’s no surprise that a team with this many shortcomings has dragged the Irish to the dying Pac-12 Network for its final live football game. If it somehow pulls off the upset, here are the players most likely to factor in:

Passing

Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Ashton Daniels: 173 for 300 (58.7%), 2,095 yards, 6.7 yards a pass attempt, 11 touchdowns, seven interceptions

Rushing

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

E.J. Smith: 217 yards on 52 carries, 4.2 yards a carry

Casey Filkins: 215 yards on 38 carries, 5.7 yards a carry

Sedrick Irvin: 113 yards on 26 carries, 4.3 yards a carry

Receiving

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Elic Ayomanor: 955 yards on 55 receptions, 17.4 yards a catch

Tiger Bachmeier: 409 yards on 36 receptions, 11.4 yards a catch

Sam Roush: 283 yards on 27 receptions, 10.5 yards a catch

Benjamin Yurosek: 239 yards on 16 receptions, 14.9 yards a catch

Bryce Farrell: 186 yards on 19 receptions, 9.8 yards a catch

Touchdowns

John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Ayomanor: six

Farrell: four

Justin Lamson: four

Daniels: three

Bachmeier: two

Tackles

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Gaethan Bernadel: 76

Tristan Sinclair: 68

Collin Wright: 60

Alaka’i Gilman: 50

Mitch Leigber: 47

Sacks

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

David Bailey: 5.0

Anthony Franklin: 3.0

Tevarua Tafiti: 2.5

Legiber: 2.0

Lance Keneley: 1.5

Interceptions

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

Scotty Edwards: two

Zahran Manley: two

Wright: one

Gilman: one

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire