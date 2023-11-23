Stanford statistical leaders through 11 games
Stanford is trying to salvage something out of its season. Even its win over Coach Prime and Colorado has become lessened by the fact that Buffaloes turned out not to be much better than the Cardinal. A victory over Notre Dame would by far be the signature of their season. That won’t be easy though.
There are a few talented players on the Cardinal, but they only can do so much to make up for their shortcomings. For instance, the offense lives off the pass to the point where the quarterbacks actually are the top rushers. For our purposes though, we’re discounting them in that category for this listicle. That alone should speak volumes about the Cardinal.
It’s no surprise that a team with this many shortcomings has dragged the Irish to the dying Pac-12 Network for its final live football game. If it somehow pulls off the upset, here are the players most likely to factor in:
Passing
Ashton Daniels: 173 for 300 (58.7%), 2,095 yards, 6.7 yards a pass attempt, 11 touchdowns, seven interceptions
Rushing
E.J. Smith: 217 yards on 52 carries, 4.2 yards a carry
Casey Filkins: 215 yards on 38 carries, 5.7 yards a carry
Sedrick Irvin: 113 yards on 26 carries, 4.3 yards a carry
Receiving
Elic Ayomanor: 955 yards on 55 receptions, 17.4 yards a catch
Tiger Bachmeier: 409 yards on 36 receptions, 11.4 yards a catch
Sam Roush: 283 yards on 27 receptions, 10.5 yards a catch
Benjamin Yurosek: 239 yards on 16 receptions, 14.9 yards a catch
Bryce Farrell: 186 yards on 19 receptions, 9.8 yards a catch
Touchdowns
Ayomanor: six
Farrell: four
Justin Lamson: four
Daniels: three
Bachmeier: two
Tackles
Gaethan Bernadel: 76
Tristan Sinclair: 68
Collin Wright: 60
Alaka’i Gilman: 50
Mitch Leigber: 47
Sacks
David Bailey: 5.0
Anthony Franklin: 3.0
Tevarua Tafiti: 2.5
Legiber: 2.0
Lance Keneley: 1.5
Interceptions
Scotty Edwards: two
Zahran Manley: two
Wright: one
Gilman: one