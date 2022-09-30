What’s new with Stanford since Oregon last played the Cardinal?

Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks are heading into their second Pac-12 conference game of the regular season, a bout with David Shaw’s Stanford Cardinal.

Stanford has played spoiler to Oregon in the past, and while this year’s squad is 1-2 with blowout losses to USC and Washington already, they’ll be more than prepared to try to take down the Ducks.

The new era of transfer portal mania means that many rosters around the conference are rapidly changed from what they were even one year ago, and for Oregon fans it takes a little extra research to see the new faces for each Pac-12 opponent as they make their way into Autzen Stadium this season.

Here is a look at what has changed, and what hasn’t changed, for the Stanford Cardinal heading into Saturday’s late night battle:

Who's new?

Notable Offensive Additions

WR Mudia Reuben

Notable Defensive Additions

S Patrick Fields

DE David Bailey

Who's gone?

Notable Offensive Departures

RB Nathaniel Peat

RB Austin Jones

FB Houston Heimuli

Notable Defensive Departures

LB Gabe Reid

DE Thomas Booker

What's the same?

Notable Offensive Returners

QB Tanner McKee

TE Benjamin Yurosek

WR Elijah Higgins

WR John Humphreys

Notable Defensive Returners

DE Stephen Herron

DT Tobin Phillips

LB Levani Damuni

LB Ricky Miezan

S Kendall Williamson

CB Kyu Blu Kelly

Offensive Rankings

Passing Offense: 278.0 yards per game (39th)

Rushing Offense: 158.7 yards per game (69th)

Total Offense: 436.7 yards per game (53rd)

Scoring Offense: 30.3 points per game (74th)

Defensive Rankings

Passing Defense: 236.3 yards per game (77th)

Rushing Defense: 164 yards per game (95th)

Total Defense: 400.3 yards per game (90th)

Scoring Defense: 30.33 points per game (93rd)

Stanford's Resume

Stanford has had a rough go of things to start the 2022 campaign. After coasting to a 41-10 win over Colgate in Week 1, the Cardinal gave up 40+ points to USC and Washington, losing each game by double-digits.

Now they’ll take on Oregon, Oregon State, and Notre Dame to start the month of October, a rough stretch made a little easier by the early season struggles of the Fighting Irish.

Regardless, Stanford has been a so-so team for the last few seasons, although they are never worth counting out as long as David Shaw is at the helm.

Stanford won’t compete for a Pac-12 title, and may not be playing in a Bowl Game this season, but they are always apt to play spoiler and that’s the primary concern here.

