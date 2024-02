Stanford had Maples Pavilion rocking as the Cardinal set a program record and tied a Pac-12-era record with 19 made three-pointers in a dominant 99-68 win over USC on Feb. 10, 2024. Maxime Raynaud led the way offensively with 25 pts, 9 reb & 5 ast, while Andrej Stojakovic set a career-high with 20 pts. The win for Stanford improved their overall record to 12-11 on the season and 7-6 in league play.