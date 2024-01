Stanford sets program record with 16 3-pointers in upset of No. 4 Arizona

Stanford men's basketball upset No. 4 Arizona, 100-82, at Maples Pavilion on Dec. 31, 2023. The Cardinal made 16 3-pointers to set a new program record. Freshman Kanaan Carlyle scored a career-high 28 points for the Cardinal. Stanford's Spencer Jones made five 3-pointers and finished with 21 points. Caleb Love led Arizona with 23 points.