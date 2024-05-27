Stanford runs away from LSU softball in super regional Game 3

LSU softball’s season came to an end in Game 3 of the Stanford Super Regional on Sunday night.

In a game that was knotted up at no runs apiece until the fifth inning, LSU had the chance to score the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly from McKenzie Redoutey, but the runner was thrown out at the plate to end the inning on a fantastic defensive play.

The Cardinal added insult to injury in the bottom of the fifth inning, piling on seven runs headlined by a three-run homer as the game got away from the Tigers. After one more home run in the sixth, Stanford walked it off with an 8-0 run-rule win.

It’s a frustrating way to go out for the Tigers. After scoring 11 runs in a run-rule win in Game 1, they were shut out in Games 2 and 3 as star Stanford pitcher NiJaree Canady bounced back after she got shelled on Friday night.

Coach Beth Torina’s LSU team will move on to the 2025 season as it still seeks its first berth in the Women’s College World Series since 2017.

