Stanford routs Cal for 4th straight victory
Stanford men's basketball defeats California by a final score of 75-46 on Saturday, Jan. 28 on the Farm. Maxime Raynaud scores a game-high 15 points and Harrison Ingram totals 14 points in the Battle of the Bay victory for the Cardinal.