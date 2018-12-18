Stanford RB Bryce Love sitting out bowl game to prepare for NFL

Bryce Love has decided not to play in Stanford’s bowl game.

Love, the 2017 Heisman Trophy runner-up, announced that he won’t play in the Sun Bowl against Pittsburgh on Dec. 31.

“I will not be playing in our upcoming bowl game and will instead focus on being completely healthy and prepared for the 2019 NFL draft. God has blessed me with an incredible opportunity to play the sport I love at the highest level — it is a surreal feeling to be on the cusp of seeing my dream come true,” Love wrote. “I am completely devoted to this next chapter of my career, and I will always keep the Stanford community, my family and my faith by my side throughout.”





Love was one of the game’s breakout stars in 2017 when he rushed for 2,118 yards and 19 touchdowns. His historic season included 12 efforts of at least 100 yards, including a 301-yard performance against Arizona State.

Love, who dealt with an ankle injury throughout the 2017 season, opted to bypass the draft to return to Stanford for his senior season.

“As a player, I felt like I could improve on a lot of different aspects of my game. Above all else, I just wanted the opportunity to compete with my teammates one last time,” Love told Yahoo Sports before the season. “I wanted to win games. I wasn’t really satisfied with how we played last year. On top of that, I get to graduate and be able to concentrate fully on football at the next level.”

There were lofty expectations, but Love again was hampered by injuries. His production, 739 yards and six touchdowns in 10 games, dropped off significantly. Love’s rushing average dropped from 8.1 in 2017 to 4.5 this year for the Cardinal, who went 8-4 and finished third in the Pac-12 North.

Love becomes the latest college player to decide not to play in his team’s bowl game. For the full list of players sitting out, click here.

BERKELEY, CA – DECEMBER 1: Bryce Love #20 of the Stanford Cardinal runs for yardage during the 121st Big Game between Stanford and the University of California Golden Bears played on December 1, 2018 at Memorial Stadium in Berkeley, California. Cal defenders include Tevin Paul #96 and Ashtyn Davis #27. (Photo by David Madison/Getty Images)

