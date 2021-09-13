Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee named Pac-12 Freshman of the Week with career performance in upset of USC
Cardinal quarterback Tanner McKee earns Pac-12 Freshman of the Week, presented by Nextiva for Week Two, for Monday, Sept. 13 after a career outing versus USC. McKee finished with career-highs in passing yards (234) & passing touchdowns (2) in Stanford's 42-28 upset win against the Trojans. The win was Stanford's first at USC since 2015.