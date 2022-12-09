Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee declares for NFL draft

Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee is forgoing his remaining college eligibility to enter the 2023 NFL draft. He announced his decision on social media Thursday night.

McKee, 22, threw for 5,336 yards with 28 touchdowns and 15 interceptions in his three-year career with the Cardinal.

“After careful thought, consideration and prayer, I have decided to pursue my lifelong dream of playing in the NFL,” McKee wrote in a long post. “I am officially declaring for 2023 draft.”

The Cardinal had a disappointing 2022 season, finishing 3-9 before coach David Shaw stepped down after 12 seasons.

McKee, who is 6 foot 6, 230 pounds, completed 62 percent of his passes for 2,947 yards with 13 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

