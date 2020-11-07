Stanford QB Davis Mills OUT vs. Oregon Ducks due to COVID-19 protocol

Stanford QB Davis Mills OUT vs. Oregon due to COVID-19 protocol originally appeared on NBC Sports Northwest

The Stanford Cardinal will be without one of its best players Saturday evening in Eugene, Oregon.

Senior quarterback Davis Mills will miss the Cardinal season-opener at the No. 12 Oregon Ducks due to COVID-19 protocols, the school announced prior to kickoff.

Defensive end Trey LaBounty and wide receiver Connor Wedington will also not play with what the school says is "due to COVID-19 testing results and contact tracing protocols."

Wedington tweeted he tested negative but got contact traced.

I got contact traced, I tested negative for COVID. https://t.co/B1uxLkcVXo — Connor Wedington (@ConnorWedington) November 7, 2020

The 6'4", 225-pound quarterback played in eight games as a junior throwing for 1,960 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions. With KJ Costello transferring to Mississippi State, Mills was expected to start for Stanford this season.

LaBounty has played in one career game back in 2018 and Wedington was an All-Pac-12 Honorable Mention in 2019 after catching 51 balls for 506 yards and a touchdown.

Former four-star recruit Jack West will likely start in Mills' place. He has seen action in four games, completing 16-of-37 passes for 147 yards. He was the nation's No. 10 pro-style quarterback in 2018, according to 247Sports Composite Rating.

Oregon hosts Stanford at 4:30 p.m. PT at Autzen Stadium.