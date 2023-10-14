Stanford overcomes 29-0 deficit to stagger Colorado in double overtime

Deion Sanders is going to hate Pac-12 After Dark more after what he watched Friday night at Folsom Field.

Sanders’ Buffaloes saw a 29-0 lead evaporate and end in a 46-43 loss to Stanford in double overtime.

The Cardinal broke their 4-game losing streak with the biggest comeback in school history.

They trailed 29-0 at the half and scored 36 points in the final 30 minutes of regulation to earn a 36-36 tie on a Joshua Karty field goal as regulation expired.

In the first overtime, both schools scored TDs, including Elic Ayomanor’s 30-yard touchdown grab that deserves consideration as a catch of the year.

Shedeur Sanders was picked off in the second overtime.

Stanford gained a first down and set up Karty for a 31-yard field to win it.

IT’S GOOD FOR THE WIN 🙌@StanfordFball with the biggest comeback in school history ‼️ pic.twitter.com/mfjcQ2rgWO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

The senior drilled the field goal and Stanford had an unforgettable win.

Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes had a loss they will want to forget.

A Stanford player hit the Shadeur Sanders move after the win.

He hit the Shedeur after defeating Colorado 😳 pic.twitter.com/BdXEiBDEey — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

