Stanford overcomes 29-0 deficit to force overtime against Colorado

The Stanford Cardinal didn’t show for the first half against Colorado at Folsom Field.

They came out of the locker room with fury after the break.

Stanford trailed 29-0 after 30 minutes of play on Friday.

In the second half, the Cardinal outscored the Buffaloes 36-7.

A 46-yard field goal by Joshua Karty as regulation expired tied the game at 36.

IT’S GOOD AND WE’RE HEADED TO OT 🙌 pic.twitter.com/LszRQ0VoxT — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023

The drive came after a perfect punt by Colorado’s Mark Vassett pinned Stanford at its 1.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire