Stanford’s Oscar da Silva wins his third career Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week honors

The Pac-12 announced its seventh weekly honors of the 2020-21 men's basketball season as presented by Nextiva and Stanford’s Oscar da Silva earns Pac-12 Men's Basketball Player of the Week accolades. This marks da Silva's second Player of the Week award of the season and third of his career. The three awards tie him for the third-most in Stanford history behind only Adam Keefe (six) and Todd Lichti (four).