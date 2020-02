Pac-12 Networks' Don MacLean catches up with Stanford men's basketball's Oscar da Silva and Tyrell Terry after the Cardinal's 70-60 upset win over No. 11 Oregon on Saturday in Stanford. Da Silva notched a double-double with a game-high 27 points and 15 rebounds while Terry added 12 points at seven rebounds as Stanford snapped a 7-game losing streak against ranked teams.

