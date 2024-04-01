Stanford’s NiJaree Canday claims Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, presented by Rawlings
Stanford’s NiJaree Canday named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, presented by Rawlings. Fourth Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honor of the 2024 season for Canday.
Stanford’s NiJaree Canday named Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week, presented by Rawlings. Fourth Pac-12 Pitcher of the Week honor of the 2024 season for Canday.
Mike Clevinger is returning to the White Sox on a one-year deal this season.
The last two spots in the women's Final Four are up for grabs and we have two incredible matchups to decide them.
Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore is entering the transfer portal. The decision follows head coach Kenny Brooks leaving for Kentucky.
Vincent Goodwill is joined by Jason Goff from NBC Sports Chicago to discuss Joel Embiid’s return to the 76ers, the playoff outlooks for the Mavericks & Clippers, and a deep-dive on the Chicago Bulls.
Yes, the Dodgers have three MVPs atop their lineup, but it's the depth of their offense that will give opposing pitchers nightmares.
Tennessee has fired women's basketball coach Kellie Harper after five seasons. The Lady Vols did not advance past the Sweet 16 during her tenure.
Enfield spent a decade at USC after two seasons at Florida Gulf Coast.
Michigan hockey star Frank Nazar made a memorable pass between his legs during an NCAA tournament quarterfinal that will surely be shown in highlights for years to come.
This week in golf: Scottie Scheffler saw two streaks end, and Bryson DeChambeau tried to roll back the rollback.
Juan Soto has hit .529 with four RBI in four games with the Yankees this season.
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on ESPN's Field Yates joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft. Harmon has Yates break down his mock draft methodology and what goes into his decision making when placing certain prospects on certain teams.
Which team can topple UConn in this year's men's Final Four? The better question is which team can keep up.
Clark and Reese are two very different players. But they both play with passion, and they both want to grow the women's game. They don't have to be best friends to do that.
Though the meeting came with 160 games still left on the schedule, the Angels were outscored 24-7 in their first two blowout losses of the season.
The Wolfpack have won nine consecutive elimination games.
The 3-point lines appear to have been noticeably different for all six regional games.
Oakland may be the A's home for a little longer.
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
Teams are always trying to come up with something new for their World Series rings.
Arizona State won its first NCAA men's swimming championship on Saturday. The architects were Bob Bowman and his latest star pupil, Léon Marchand.