Stanford’s NiJaree Canady officially in the transfer portal

What was reported over the weekend is now official. Stanford star pitcher NiJaree Canady is in the transfer portal. According to James McLeod of D1Softball, it became official on Monday.

After helping the Stanford Cardinal reach the Women's College World Series each of the last two seasons, will have a number of options available to her after winning USA Softball Player of the Year.

Canady led the nation with 337 strikeouts and a 0.73 ERA and was 24-7 for Stanford. She allowed just 44 walks. She held opponents to a .147 opponent’s batting average and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.69.

In the 2024 WCWS, Canady started five elimination games for Stanford, going 4-1 and allowing just one earned run. The lone loss coming in a 1-0 pitcher’s dual vs. Texas.

Easily the No. 1 player in the transfer portal and arguably the best player in softball, Canady will have a multitude of options available to her. The Oklahoma Sooners will no doubt be in pursuit, hoping to add the dominant pitcher to their staff.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire