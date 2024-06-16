Stanford’s NiJaree Canady intends to enter the transfer portal per reports

One of the biggest names in the sport of softball is on the move. According to multiple reports, Stanford’s NiJaree Canady is expected to be in the transfer portal.

According to Landon Reinhardt of NBC News outlet KSNT in Topeka, Kan., Canady will enter the transfer portal.

A source in the Canady family tells 27 News that the Stanford Cardinal and Topeka High grad will enter the transfer portal. – Reinhardt, KSNT

BREAKING:

A source in the Canady family tells me that National Pitcher of the Year NiJa Canady has entered the transfer portal Canady finished with a 0.73 ERA and 337 strikeouts with Stanford en route to a national semifinal finishhttps://t.co/GOSICAvGXN — Landon Reinhardt (@landonian87) June 16, 2024

WIBW’s Vince Lovergine is also reporting that Canady is in the transfer portal.

BREAKING: I'm told @T_HighAthletics alum Nija Canady has hit the transfer portal. Spent the last two seasons at Stanford. @THS_Trojans — Vince Lovergine (@Vince_Lovergine) June 15, 2024

This is arguably the most notable player to hit the portal in the modern transfer era. She’s been the best pitcher in the sport the last two years, carrying Stanford to the Women's College World Series in both seasons.

Both in 2023 and 2024, the Cardinal’s two losses came to the No. 1 team in the tournament. In 2023, it was the Oklahoma Sooners who knocked off Canady and the Cardinal in the WCWS. In 2024 it was Texas who handed Stanford both losses in Oklahoma City. This year, the lack of run support from the Cardinal lineup was glaring. Texas held Stanford scoreless in both games.

Canady was special in elimination games for Stanford this postseason. After dropping the opener to LSU in the super regionals, she shutout the Tigers shut out Oklahoma State and beat UCLA in elimination games.

In 2024, Canady was named USA Softball’s National Player of the Year. She led the nation with 337 strikeouts and a 0.73 ERA and was 24-7 for Stanford. She allowed just 44 walks. She held opponents to a .147 opponent’s batting average and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 0.69.

This is a landscape-changing transfer portal entry. Canady is arguably the best player in softball and with two years left of eligibility, the program that earns her commitment will become a shoe-in for the Women’s College World Series and potentially the team to beat in 2025.

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. You can also follow John on X @john9williams.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire