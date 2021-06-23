Stanford men's basketball's Oscar da Silva is the Cardinal male 2021 Tom Hansen Award winner
A finalist for the 2021 Senior CLASS Award for men's basketball, Stanford's Oscar da Silva had a season to remember. The 2021 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Scholar-Athlete of the Year was a finalist for the 2021 Karl Malone Power Forward of the Year, and leaves the Farm top 15 in program history in six categories. During his time at Stanford, he participated in several volunteer events, adopting a child cancer survivor from Stanford Children's Health, organizing a prom event at the hospital, and and serving and dining with Ronald McDonald House families.