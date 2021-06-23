Stanford men's basketball's Oscar da Silva is the Cardinal male 2021 Tom Hansen Award winner

Pac-12 Network

One of the most decorated players in program history, Stanford women's basketball's Kiana Williams had a year to remember. After leading the Cardinal to the 2021 NCAA National Championship, along with the Pac-12 regular-season and tournament titles, Williams was drafted 18th overall in the 2021 WNBA Draft by the Seattle Storm. During her time at Stanford, she served in her hometown of San Antonio, volunteering at homeless and women's shelters, raising money for "Heaven for Hope,' and donating time and resources as a mentor at the San Antonio Boys and Girls Club.