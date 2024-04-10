Stanford legend Tara VanDerveer retires, UConn’s Geno Auriemma poised to break career wins record in 2024-25

After 45 years coaching women’s basketball and a legendary 38 seasons at Stanford, Hall of Famer Tara VanDerveer announced her retirement late Tuesday night.

VanDerveer retires as the winningest coach in the history of college basketball, men’s or women’s, with 1,216 career victories — 1,064 of those with the Cardinal. She broke the record, previously held by former Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski, with her 1,203rd win against Oregon State on Jan. 21. VanDerveer also led Stanford to three national championships and 14 Final Four appearances.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma concluded his 39th season in Storrs last Friday with a heartbreaking loss to Iowa in the Final Four of the NCAA Tournament. Auriemma also surpassed Krzyzewski’s former record this season, winning his 1,203rd game against Creighton on Feb. 20, and he concluded 2023-24 with 1,213 victories. While the Huskies have not yet released a schedule for next season, Auriemma could become the new winningest coach in college basketball as soon as the fourth game.

“Obviously, it’s a monumental day in women’s basketball, and in basketball in general. When you’ve coached for this extended period of time and you’ve accomplished what Tara’s accomplished, it has an incredible effect on the basketball community,” Auriemma said in a statement released Wednesday. “The number of wins, the national championships, the Hall of Fame. She’s had an incredible career and she’s left a great impact on the sport. It’s been exciting to compete against her all these years. Congratulations to Tara, and I’m sure she’ll enjoy the next phase of her life.”

Stanford and UConn went head to head 19 times under VanDerveer and Auriemma, and the Huskies hold a 12-7 advantage in the series. The Cardinal’s last win came in overtime, 88-86, in November 2014. The final meeting between the iconic coaches was a 63-58 upset by the Huskies in the 2022 Final Four.

Auriemma will be back, at the very least, for the 2024-25 season with superstar Paige Bueckers returning for a fifth year at UConn. His current contract expires in 2026, but the 70-year-old Huskies coach is in negotiations for a new deal that could extend him through 2029. Auriemma said in March that he didn’t expect to retire with the career wins record, but VanDerveer’s announcement makes that increasingly certain with no other active coach over 900 wins.

“He’s the greatest coach in my opinion. Growing up wanting to play for him and play for this program has been everything I dreamt of, and I’m extremely grateful for that,” Bueckers said before Auriemma’s 1,202nd win. “If we can be a part of something historic like that for him, it would be great. I know he would appreciate it and he appreciates all of us, but it’s truly a joy and an honor to play for him.”

