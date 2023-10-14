Stanford kicker Joshua Karty delivers in the clutch in epic comeback win over Colorado

If you’re like me, and most of the rest of America, you probably bailed on the Stanford/Colorado game on Friday night at halftime. Waking up to the stunning news that the Cardinal overcame a lifeless 29-0 halftime deficit to shock Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes 46-43 in double overtime.

One of the heroes for Stanford, now 2-4 on the season, is kicker Joshua Karty. The senior had a big night, calmly nailing the game-winning field goal on the road. He also drilled the game-tying field goal from 47 yards on the final play of regulation.

Karty, who was on the Shrine Bowl preseason watch list, has now connected on 13 of his 16 field goal attempts in 2023. He was a perfect 18-for-18 for Stanford in 2022, and has missed only one extra point in his three seasons as their kicker. His career-long field goal is 51 yards.

As a bonus, Karty also has a touchback rate on kickoffs over 80 percent — an asset that has served as a tie-breaker for some NFL teams in kicking battles recently.

