The Associated Press

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) When Oregon quarterback Bo Nix took off running in the third quarter, teammate Chase Cota was cheering for him to keep going. ''I remember when I saw him get out and he was like 40 yards down the field, I'm like `Please don't slide, you got the touchdown!''' Cota said. Nix threw for two touchdowns and ran for two more - including that 80-yarder - and No. 13 Oregon won its fourth straight game with a 45-27 victory over Stanford on Saturday night.