Stanford’s Joshua Karty earns 3rd Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week of the season, presented by Nextiva

Pac-12 Network

Stanford's Joshua Karty won his third Pac-12 Special Teams Player of the Week of the 2023 season, presented by Nextiva. Karty made three field goals, including tying a season-high 53 yards versus Cal on Nov. 18, 2023.