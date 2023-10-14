Stanford jars Colorado with 2 long touchdown passes
This didn’t happen to Deion Sanders when he was in the secondary.
Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes were up 29-6 against Stanford and the Cardinal was pinned at its 3 in the third quarter on Friday at Folsom Field.
Not..for…long.
A short pass from Ashton Daniels to Elic Ayomanor turned into a long gain.
Ayomanor was off and running with the football and he didn’t stop until in the end zone 97 yards later.
1️⃣3️⃣ on Friday the 13th 😈
97 YARDS TO THE 🏠 @StanfordFball pic.twitter.com/hvJ35gLjvq
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023
The combination worked again 93 seconds later.
This one was good for 60 yards.
OH MY WORD STANFORD 😱
Another one for @elicayomanor and @StanfordFball! pic.twitter.com/dJDXst2VLV
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 14, 2023
In all, Stanford outscored Colorado 19-0 in the third quarter to close within 29-19.