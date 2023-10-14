Stanford jars Colorado with 2 long touchdown passes

This didn’t happen to Deion Sanders when he was in the secondary.

Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes were up 29-6 against Stanford and the Cardinal was pinned at its 3 in the third quarter on Friday at Folsom Field.

Not..for…long.

A short pass from Ashton Daniels to Elic Ayomanor turned into a long gain.

Ayomanor was off and running with the football and he didn’t stop until in the end zone 97 yards later.

97 YARDS

The combination worked again 93 seconds later.

This one was good for 60 yards.

60 yards

In all, Stanford outscored Colorado 19-0 in the third quarter to close within 29-19.

