Stanford’s James Keefe on his game-winning buzzer-beater vs. ASU: ‘I meant to bank it’
Stanford student-athletes James Keefe and Spencer Jones follow-up with Pac-12 Networks after Stanford's 71-70 victory over Arizona State in the first round of the 2022 Pac-12 Men's Basketball Tournament.