Stanford holds off Utah for fifth straight win, earns first road win of the season

Stanford men's basketball defeats Utah by a final score of 78-72 on Thursday, Feb. 2 in Salt Lake City. Spencer Jones finished with a team-high 22 points as the Cardinal improves to 10-12 overall and 4-7 in Pac-12 play. Lazar Stefanovic scored a career-high 26 points as the Runnin' Utes drop to 15-9 overall and 8-5 in conference. Follow Pac-12 men’s basketball this season with the Pac-12 Now App. Download the Pac-12 Now App today and set alerts for Pac-12 men’s basketball to make sure you never miss a moment of the action. Pac-12 Now is available today in your app store for iOS, Android, and Apple TV.