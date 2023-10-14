Stanford head coach Troy Taylor discusses historic comeback win over Colorado

In one of the most historic games in Pac-12 history, head coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes took a heartbreaking 46-43 double-overtime loss to the Stanford Cardinal on Friday night.

Colorado’s 29-point collapse was the largest blown lead in Buffaloes football history while Stanford overcame its largest deficit in program history

Following the incredible come-from-behind victory, Stanford head coach Troy Taylor spoke to the media about his team’s second-half performance and how the Cardinal was able to pull a win for the ages.

Here are some of the top quotes from Taylor following Stanford’s historic comeback win over the Buffs:

On his message at halftime

“Nothing that I said at halftime changed anything. Though, I’ll give you the message: It was that we didn’t play very well in the first half but then wait to see how you compete in the second half-and that was that. They went out and got it done.”

On how big of a win it was for the Stanford program

I’m really happy for our guys. They’ve been through a lot. Early in the year, we had a couple of tough games and we had a couple of losses where we could have won easily. I was really worried about how demoralized it gets, so I spent a lot time meeting and talking with them. But after about week three or four weeks, I realized that these guys are never going to quit.”

On what they were able to do defensively against Shedeur Sanders

“He’s a hard guy to get on the ground. There were times where we had shots at him and opportunites, he’s a magician. He gets out of it, he makes plays. It can be really frustrating… We knew it would take four quarters, but it ended up taking a lot more than four quarters. Our defensive staff did a great job, and the players obviously stepped up. The big interception at the end of the game was incredible.”

On his offense and what changed in the second half

“We made some big plays. They were playing a lot of man coverage, which we expected coming in. We thought they would play. They’ve been playing more man coverage at the near the end of the last few games, and they’ve been successful and they have talented athletes, so they did a good job.”

On if the program needed a win like this to keep the fan base going

“When you put so much into it, everybody wants to win, right? I think it’s great for everybody. We’re very connected with the university and Stanford in terms of the alumni and all those things and the people involved — they care so much about Stanford athletics and Stanford football. So, absolutely, it’s a great win for Stanford University and our alumni because we have alumni and we want to make them proud.”

