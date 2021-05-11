Stanford guard Anna Wilson is returning for a sixth season

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SAN FRANCISCO — Stanford guard Anna Wilson is returning to the university for a sixth season to help the Cardinal try to defend their national championship, while Alyssa Jerome is staying for a fifth year.

Wilson, the Pac-12 Conference co-Defensive Player of the Year who moved into the starting lineup last season, and Jerome made their announcements together to The Associated Press on Monday night before attending the Jazz-Warriors game, where Golden State planned to honor Hall of Fame coach Tara VanDerveer and her team for the program’s first NCAA title since 1992.

The Cardinal lost guard Kiana Williams, drafted by the WNBA’s Seattle Storm with the sixth pick of the second round and 18th overall.

“It’s just a really awesome opportunity to have,” said Wilson, the younger sister of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. “We just came off the national championship win and to be able to be with this team again is really special. We lose Ki but we bring back a lot of people and I think the new people are going to be really great.”

The 5-foot-9 Wilson – who like Russell wears uniform No. 3 and had him cheering from the stands during the championship run in San Antonio – emerged as a lock-down defender while moving into the starting lineup with a stellar training camp.

A key reserve forward, the 6-foot-3 Jerome averaged 1.5 points and 1.3 rebounds in 7.2 minutes per game.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic canceling college sports seasons last year, seniors were given the chance to have an extra year of eligibility.

“Obviously I didn’t expect to come back a fifth year at Stanford but when the opportunity kind of came up I was really exited for it,” Jerome said. “I just didn’t want to leave this team yet. It’s such a special group of girls, so really excited.”

VanDerveer was thrilled to be at the game cheering Golden State after she reached out to outgoing COO Rick Welts. She and coach Steve Kerr have visited each other’s practices in recent years.

A video tribute was shown during a first-quarter timeout featuring NCAA highlights and Kerr offering a congratulatory message to friend VanDerveer – but she actually missed it. A week out from receiving her second COVID-19 vaccine and testing daily at Stanford, she finally got into Chase Center at halftime after a false-positive test followed by a negative result.

She said: “I’m just glad it was me and not the kids. The second half is going to be great!”

“It’s been amazing. We are all such Warrior fans,” VanDerveer said earlier. “It’s great to be here. It’s really great that their team is recognizing our team, too.”

Stanford guard Anna Wilson is returning for a sixth season originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Recommended Stories

  • ESPN: FSU's Hamilton one of most underappreciated coaches in country

    Florida State basketball fans already appreciate what Leonard Hamilton has built over the last two decades. To that point, Hamilton was featured prominently recently in two ESPN stories about the best programs in the ACC. In a story titled: "Sales Pitch: Which ACC basketball programs have the most to offer recruits, transfers?" by Jeff Borzello, an anonymous coach talks glowingly about what Hamilton and his staff have done over the last half-decade.

  • 6 of the best fake tans for a summer glow-up

    From a fake tan novice!

  • TE Rob Gronkowski makes an appearance in Boston for $1.2M charitable donation

    Gronk is giving back in the Boston area.

  • China adds few babies, loses workers as its 1.4B people age

    The number of working-age people in China fell over the past decade as its aging population barely grew, a census showed Tuesday, complicating Chinese leaders' efforts to create a more prosperous and influential nation. The total population rose to 1.411 billion people last year, up 72 million from 2010, according to the once-a-decade census. The ruling Communist Party has enforced birth limits since 1980 to restrain population growth but worries the workforce is shrinking.

  • Report: Former Jags WR Dede Westbrook drawing interest

    The former Jaguars receiver has reportedly been in contact with players from the Chiefs, as well as with the Bengals and Vikings.

  • The future of English rugby is here - and his name is Marcus Smith

    Marcus Smith was playing well enough this season for Harlequins that his long-awaited first Test cap for England already felt like a certainty this summer. That was before Smith, still just 22, produced remarkable match-winning tries for Harlequins in consecutive matches against London Irish and Wasps. Eddie Jones was sitting in the stands on Sunday at The Stoop and if he didn't come away bowled over by Smith's 28-point haul for Harlequins - equalling a club record for points scored in a match, tied with Paul Burke and Nick Evans according to leading rugby statistician Stuart Farmer - then perhaps the England head coach will never be enamoured enough with Smith to select him ahead of George Ford or Owen Farrell. Even when the overwhelming amount of evidence this season suggests that Smith's time with England has arrived, delivering on the promise that Jones first spotted when Smith was still a schoolboy in Brighton. Speaking of Evans - now Harlequins' attack/backs coach and a mentor to Smith initially as a team-mate and now on the training field - the former All Black admits that watching Smith carve through London Irish's defence to snatch a victory two weeks ago in Brentford, followed by Smith combining with James Lang and Joe Marchant to crack Wasps open in the final minute on Sunday, hasn't been good for his heart rate. "It's a hard gig being a coach, I'll tell you what," Evans laughs, before explaining to Telegraph Sport that while Smith's solo try against Irish was "a bit of magic", the winning score against Wasps was another sign of Smith's ongoing development. "This time [against Wasps], it's just being in the right place. People probably undersell that ability. We talk with him about the ability to get two touches within a phase. I was always taught that and I try to teach him as well - if you can influence the play and get a second touch, more often than not you’re going to make a line break or a positive action. For him to be there on the back of Lang and Marchant on the left there, he was in the exactly right position that he needed to be to get us the victory." There's no doubt that Smith is already an accomplished goal-kicker, with a success percentage in the high 80s this season and having already scored 244 points in the Premiership, while defensively he is no weak link. But it's in attack where Smith has made a mockery of defences and established himself as one of the Premiership's leading players this season, with his jet-black hair garnering cult status.

  • Kansas City Royals lose series finale to White Sox as season-high slide reaches 8 games

    The Royals were swept for a second consecutive home series and fell below .500 for the first time this season.

  • Analysis: Thankfully, hectic final days await in the NBA

    There was no frantic final few days of the NBA regular season, replete with all the jostling for playoff positioning as well a scoring race that might go down to the wire. Here’s a short list of just some of the things that the final six days of the regular season will decide, in no particular order: the No. 3 vs. No. 6 and No. 4 vs. No. 5 playoff matchups in both the Eastern and Western Conferences; the four opening matchups for the play-in tournament that is now just a week away; the scoring race between Golden State’s Stephen Curry and Washington’s Bradley Beal; and home-court advantage throughout the entirety of the NBA playoffs. Oh, and all that is happening in the same week that NBA legends Kobe Bryant, Kevin Garnett and Tim Duncan finally go into the Basketball Hall of Fame, along with two-time NBA champion coach Rudy Tomjanovich and five others — Kim Mulkey, Tamika Catchings, Barbara Stevens, Eddie Sutton and Patrick Baumann.

  • LeBron James update: Lakers star practices, day to day

    Lakers star LeBron James was a full participant in practice Monday, taking part in a short scrimmage. He's day to day, coach Frank Vogel said.

  • 2021 NBA Draft: Warriors' odds of landing top-five pick slip

    The Warriors are in the driver's seat for the play-in, but the same can't be said for their potential lottery pick.

  • Nico Mannion helps Warriors set franchise single-game 3-point record

    Mannion made just one basket on Saturday, but it helped the Warriors set a new franchise record.

  • Michigan Wolverines Basketball: Point Guard Seth Trimble Gets His Offer

    Menomonee Falls (Wis.) class of 2021 point guard Seth Trimble has been enamored with Michigan for over a year, waiting

  • Tennis-Change is coming to the rankings, it's inevitable, says Djokovic

    The last four ATP Masters 1000 events -- the most prestigious tournaments outside the Grand Slams -- have been won by players outside the 'Big Three' of Djokovic, Rafa Nadal and Roger Federer. Russian Daniil Medvedev, 25, won the ATP Finals and the Paris Masters titles last year and has already displaced Spaniard Nadal from second spot.

  • NBA playoff tracker: Stephen Curry's warning shot sinks the first-place Jazz

    Yahoo Sports will keep you updated nightly on the NBA playoff race during the last two weeks of the regular season.

  • Bradley Beal torches Kent Bazemore on Twitter after news conference jab: 'You a straight LAME'

    Beal responded to Bazemore laughing at his injury with a torrent of Twitter insults.

  • Dez Bryant perplexed by Tim Tebow's reported deal with Jaguars

    Bryant on Tebow's reported deal: "You got to be kidding me."

  • Davante Adams says that Aaron Rodgers' exit would make him reconsider his future with Packers

    With free agency looming, supporting Aaron Rodgers' return is a no-brainer for Davante Adams.

  • Russell Westbrook is the NBA's most underappreciated player

    We have never seen a player like Russ in the NBA, why doesn’t the adulation match the effort? Why does he not receive the love other greats have?

  • Pete Cowen interview: 'The pressure on Rory McIlroy is at Tiger Woods level. It's unfair'

    Fresh from overseeing Rory McIlroy’s first win in 18 months, Pete Cowen is now set on helping his new charge arrest a rather more significant barren run in the majors. “If we can sort out his driving when I see him in a few days’ time, then he should have a great chance in next week’s [US] PGA,” Cowen said. As a renowned no-nonsense Yorkshireman, Cowen does not deal much in “ifs”. But then, he does not normally deal in “putts” either. “It’s funny, because the stats guys are saying that was one of Rory’s best-ever performances on the greens and I gave him a putting lesson before he went off to Quail Hollow,” Cowen said. “And that’s the one aspect of the game I never teach. Maybe I should branch out.” Cowen laughed down the line from Orlando, where he is staying with Ricky Elliott, the caddie of Brooks Koepka, another of Cowen’s four-time major-winning clients. The 70-year-old recognises he is busy enough and that is why he was not at the Wells Fargo Championship when McIlroy prevailed by a shot over Mexican Abraham Ancer in dramatic scenes on Sunday night. “I didn’t even see it as I was on the range with [Henrik] Stenson and had been with [Ian] Poulter earlier on in the day. “I figured that not only with Rory, but also Gary Woodland [the former US Open winner who finished fifth] in the mix that we’d have a winner. I guess Rory isn’t use to having a coach with a few runners in the race, but that might be a good thing, as it’ll keep things a bit less intense. I had three days with him at his place the week before last and we got through a lot of stuff. But you can see from his driving stats that there’s plenty to do and that potential for improvement should fill him full of self-belief.”

  • UFC parts ways with Luke Sanders, four other fighters

    Five fighters are no longer on the UFC roster.