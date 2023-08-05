Stanford going independent in football could happen and would make sense

Stanford women’s basketball, an elite program for decades, needs a conference. Basketball teams need conferences in which to fill out a majority of their schedule and participate in a conference tournament. They also need a conference for splitting and generating revenue. Football, however, doesn’t necessarily operate the same way. Just ask Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish aren’t going to the Big Ten. They don’t need to. Why would they split Big Ten TV revenue with almost 20 other schools when they have their own NBC TV deal and get every cent of it without sharing? Notre Dame can also customize its schedule. Given its national brand and identity, it can command top dollar. It is working well for the Irish, and it will continue to work well for them.

Stanford doesn’t have the brand Notre Dame does, but Stanford also has a brand which is more valuable than BYU’s. BYU was independent for a number of years before finding a Big 12 home. BYU played its own customized schedule much as Notre Dame did, but BYU was treated as a Group of Five team more than a Power Five team the way Notre Dame was.

Stanford would be treated as a Power Five team more than a Group of Five team if it goes independent in football — not as prestigious as Notre Dame, but more prestigious than BYU.

Below, you will find some reactions to Stanford being left in the cold with the other members of the so-called “Pac-4” after Friday’s Pac-12 bloodbath. After those reactions, we will present a 12-game football schedule Stanford could realistically produce as an independent, creating a mix of challenging games and attractive TV properties ESPN would pay for. (We refer to ESPN since Stanford going to the Big Ten would mean Fox exposure. If Stanford goes indie, ESPN would be its most likely broadcaster.)

Here we go:

STANFORD INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE -- GAME 1 VS NAVY

USA TODAY Sports
Welcome the Navy to the Bay Area one year, go to Annapolis the next. Notre Dame has a regular series with Navy. Stanford could do the same.

STANFORD INDIE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE -- GAME 2 VS ARMY

Oct 13, 2018; San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Playing the academies is such an obvious choice for an independent school which wants to get national eyeballs on its games.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 3 VS AIR FORCE

Dec 29, 2015; Fort Worth. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Stanford should definitely play the academy school which is also located in the West (in Colorado Springs).

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 4 VS SAN JOSE STATE

(AP Photo/John McCoy)
Stanford can play a game for which it won’t have to travel if it is the visiting team. Breathers on the schedule make total sense.

STANFORD INDIE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE -- GAME 5 VS SAN DIEGO STATE

Dec 4, 2021; Carson, CA. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Stanford should definitely play multiple schools based in California.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 6 VS USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports
Stanford can keep the USC series going as an independent if the Big Ten refuses to invite the Cardinal.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 7 VS UCLA

Dec 19, 2020; Pasadena. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
Stanford can maintain its series with the Bruins as well.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 8 VS NOTRE DAME

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
The regular series between Stanford and Notre Dame shouldn’t go away.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 9 VS ARIZONA

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
Stanford can play a nonconference game versus Big 12 foe Arizona. Yes, that’s now the world we live in. Seriously, though: Maintaining a presence in the state of Arizona seems advisable. Maintain a presence in what used to be the Pac-12 footprint, which has significance for recruiting, the Olympic sports, and more.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 10 VS UC DAVIS

Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Stanford, if it schedules an ambitious slate as an independent, needs at least one cupcake to serve as a breather. This is it.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 11 VS HOUSTON

Dec 3, 2011; Houston. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Stanford should play one game a year in the state of Texas if it can. Being out of the Pac-12 shouldn’t mean ceasing recruiting efforts in important states.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 12 VS CAL

November 27, 2020; Berkeley. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Of course, the biggest game of the year in the Bay Area must go on. It will. (Probably.)

