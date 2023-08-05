Stanford going independent in football could happen and would make sense

Stanford women’s basketball, an elite program for decades, needs a conference. Basketball teams need conferences in which to fill out a majority of their schedule and participate in a conference tournament. They also need a conference for splitting and generating revenue. Football, however, doesn’t necessarily operate the same way. Just ask Notre Dame.

The Fighting Irish aren’t going to the Big Ten. They don’t need to. Why would they split Big Ten TV revenue with almost 20 other schools when they have their own NBC TV deal and get every cent of it without sharing? Notre Dame can also customize its schedule. Given its national brand and identity, it can command top dollar. It is working well for the Irish, and it will continue to work well for them.

Stanford doesn’t have the brand Notre Dame does, but Stanford also has a brand which is more valuable than BYU’s. BYU was independent for a number of years before finding a Big 12 home. BYU played its own customized schedule much as Notre Dame did, but BYU was treated as a Group of Five team more than a Power Five team the way Notre Dame was.

Stanford would be treated as a Power Five team more than a Group of Five team if it goes independent in football — not as prestigious as Notre Dame, but more prestigious than BYU.

Below, you will find some reactions to Stanford being left in the cold with the other members of the so-called “Pac-4” after Friday’s Pac-12 bloodbath. After those reactions, we will present a 12-game football schedule Stanford could realistically produce as an independent, creating a mix of challenging games and attractive TV properties ESPN would pay for. (We refer to ESPN since Stanford going to the Big Ten would mean Fox exposure. If Stanford goes indie, ESPN would be its most likely broadcaster.)

Here we go:

LEFT BEHIND

Which I guess means that Cal and Stanford (and OSU/WSU) are the foreign film section of BB. — Jeff Vaca (@jvcalbear) August 4, 2023

STANFORD HAS TO CREATE NEW HISTORY

108 years of the PAC-12 gone in a weeks time… crazy https://t.co/OCH81V8MW6 — Aztec Analytics (@AztecAnalytics) August 4, 2023

STANFORD MUST THINK AND PRAY ABOUT A NEW PLAN

Thoughts and prayers to the PAC-12. https://t.co/0gpYgyxs7F — Sean Paul (@SeanPaulCBB) August 4, 2023

REMAINING PUZZLE PIECES

With reports that WSU and OSU may get lifelines in the Big 12 as well Cal and Stanford could be the last 2 standing in the Pac-12. Then what becomes of them besides independence? https://t.co/AeQe5eWRrn — George Wrighster III (@georgewrighster) August 4, 2023

FOUR CORNERS SHUTS OUT STANFORD

BLISTERING PACE OF EVENTS

Good lord this moving quick. The Big 12 has gone from having 12 teams next year to 16 in a couple of weeks https://t.co/CV15lMxwQg — Jarrod Thurman (@jarrod_thurman) August 4, 2023

AFTERSHOCKS

My life is unaffected, but I bet it is for a whole lot of fans and athletes at Stanford, Cal, Oregon State and Wazzu. https://t.co/Q70ZLelSJc — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) August 4, 2023

WE AGREE, BUT THE BIG TEN MIGHT NOT

Big Ten might as well add Stanford and Cal and form a legit western division. Non revenue sports could travel locally/regionally for the most part. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) August 4, 2023

WHAT A DAY ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Cal and Stanford after only Oregon and Washington got invited to the Big Ten. pic.twitter.com/Fy9m36PV1W — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) August 3, 2023

ROUGH DAY

Cal/Stanford looking at the Pac-12 pic.twitter.com/2BSltioliy — James D Koh (@JamesDKoh) August 4, 2023

INTERESTING VIEW

I was not rooting for the Pac-12 to die. But anyone could see a mile away that without USC, the conference wouldn't survive in the current landscape. So I was rooting for at least some remnant of the Pac-12 to join USC/UCLA in B1G. Probably too much to ask Stanford/Cal as well. — Alicia de Artola Castillo (@PenguinOfTroy) August 4, 2023

IMAGE IS EVERYTHING

BODY BLOW

Stanford during realignment discussions pic.twitter.com/8luaT62TSI — no context college football (@nocontextcfb) August 4, 2023

LAMENTATION

ACADEMIC HEFT

Take the US News & World Report rankings for what they are, but – presidents REALLY care about this … If the Big Ten added Stanford (No. 1 of the FBS bunch) and Cal, it would have 6 of the top 10 ranked academic institutions among the FBS schools and 11 of the top 25 — Pete Fiutak (@PeteFiutak) August 4, 2023

OFF THE BEATEN PATH

YOU MEAN 2025

Congratulations to Stanford, Cal, Washington State, and Oregon State on advancing to the 2024 MBB PAC 12 Tournament Semi-Finals. #ConferenceofChampions https://t.co/uFHAYyvcfX — Zach McLearen (@zacharymclearen) August 4, 2023

UNDENIABLE

the Pac 12 is effectively dead. Washington State and Oregon State are gonna be the only teams left and id expect the MWU to sweep them up. 3 mega conferences are coming. And coming quick. — kyle (@VamosNSC13) August 4, 2023

HERE WE GO!

Stanford going independent just watch, Cal, WS, OSU otw to the MW https://t.co/EP9vEMFU6y — 🅹 (@_JM323) August 4, 2023

NOT NECESSARILY

WELCOME TO THE MOUNTAIN WEST FRIENDS! https://t.co/hnUYcogBHd — Ian Nikkel (@IanNikkel) August 4, 2023

STANFORD INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL SCHEDULE -- GAME 1 VS NAVY

USA TODAY Sports

Welcome the Navy to the Bay Area one year, go to Annapolis the next. Notre Dame has a regular series with Navy. Stanford could do the same.

STANFORD INDIE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE -- GAME 2 VS ARMY

Oct 13, 2018; San Jose. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Playing the academies is such an obvious choice for an independent school which wants to get national eyeballs on its games.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 3 VS AIR FORCE

Dec 29, 2015; Fort Worth. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford should definitely play the academy school which is also located in the West (in Colorado Springs).

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 4 VS SAN JOSE STATE

(AP Photo/John McCoy)

Stanford can play a game for which it won’t have to travel if it is the visiting team. Breathers on the schedule make total sense.

STANFORD INDIE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE -- GAME 5 VS SAN DIEGO STATE

Dec 4, 2021; Carson, CA. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford should definitely play multiple schools based in California.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 6 VS USC

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford can keep the USC series going as an independent if the Big Ten refuses to invite the Cardinal.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 7 VS UCLA

Dec 19, 2020; Pasadena. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford can maintain its series with the Bruins as well.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 8 VS NOTRE DAME

Oct 15, 2022; South Bend. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

The regular series between Stanford and Notre Dame shouldn’t go away.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 9 VS ARIZONA

Jul 29, 2022; Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford can play a nonconference game versus Big 12 foe Arizona. Yes, that’s now the world we live in. Seriously, though: Maintaining a presence in the state of Arizona seems advisable. Maintain a presence in what used to be the Pac-12 footprint, which has significance for recruiting, the Olympic sports, and more.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 10 VS UC DAVIS

Sep 3, 2022; Berkeley. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford, if it schedules an ambitious slate as an independent, needs at least one cupcake to serve as a breather. This is it.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 11 VS HOUSTON

Dec 3, 2011; Houston. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Stanford should play one game a year in the state of Texas if it can. Being out of the Pac-12 shouldn’t mean ceasing recruiting efforts in important states.

STANFORD INDIE FB SCHEDULE -- GAME 12 VS CAL

November 27, 2020; Berkeley. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, the biggest game of the year in the Bay Area must go on. It will. (Probably.)

