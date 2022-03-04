Stanford goalkeeper Katie Meyer's death ruled 'self-inflicted'

Editor's note: If you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide, the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is available 24 hours a day at 1-800-273-8255.

Medical examiners determined that the death of Stanford soccer goalkeeper Katie Meyer was "self-inflicted" as law enforcement ruled out foul play in a statement released to media Thursday.

"The County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner-Coroner is investigating Kathryn Meyer’s death," the statement reads. "There is no indication of foul play, and Meyer’s death was determined to be self-inflicted."

Meyer was pronounced dead at a Stanford dormitory on Tuesday at 10:45 a.m., according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office. She was 22 years old. No further details of her death were released.

Katie Meyer was prounced dead on Tuesday. (John Hefti/Reuters)

Meyer is best known for her effort as a redshirt freshman in Stanford's NCAA championship win over North Carolina in 2019. The game went to penalty kicks after regulation and overtime ended in a scoreless tie. With the penalty kick round tied at 4-4 , Meyer came up with a stop and celebration that made national headlines. The save set up Stanford for the game-winning goal on a kick by Kiara Picket.

Can never forget this big mood 🤫🔑 pic.twitter.com/PUCkSxAYxR — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 4, 2020

Meyer was a senior at Stanford majoring in international relations. She was a team captain since her sophomore season in 2020 and a two-time member of the Pac-12 Fall Academic Honor Roll. Her effort in the 2019 NCAA tournament earned her a spot on the College Cup All-Tournament team.

Meyer's death prompted an outpouring of tributes and calls for support for her family, friends and the Stanford community.

Statement from Just Women’s Sports on the unexpected passing of Stanford Goalie Katie Meyer. pic.twitter.com/r8WsbpsXMB — Just Women’s Sports (@justwsports) March 2, 2022

Incredibly saddened to hear about Katie. Thinking about all her family, friends, and teammates, right now and hoping they are getting all the love they need and deserve. https://t.co/eIgtmuploH — Alex Morgan (@alexmorgan13) March 2, 2022

Touching tribute to Katie Meyer by @StanfordWBB at the Pac-12 Tournament. Came out wearing @StanfordWSoccer warmup shirts and wristbands with Katie's initials and jersey number. pic.twitter.com/0875IIgTmB — Ryan Kelapire (@RKelapire) March 3, 2022

Stanford Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole urged members of the Stanford community to look out for each other in a statement on Wednesday:

"There are no words to express the emptiness that we feel at this moment. We are reaching out to all of you in our community, because this impacts all of us. Please know you are not alone. There are resources available to support us during this difficult time. We can all help by checking in on friends and loved ones. Be caring to yourselves and one another."