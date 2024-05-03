Stanford freshman Andrej Stojaković commits to transfer to Cal

Former Stanford freshman Andrej Stojaković has committed to transfer to the University of California for the 2024-25 season, the program announced on Thursday.

Stojaković, the son of former 13-year NBA veteran Peja Stojaković, averaged 7.8 points and 3.4 rebounds on 40.9% shooting from the field in 32 games. He ranked sixth in the Pac-12 in scoring among true freshmen and had the 10th-most 3-pointers by a freshman in program history (34).

The 6-foot-7 guard scored in double figures nine times, including a season-high 20 points, six rebounds and three assists on Feb. 10 in a win over USC. He also had 18 points in back-to-back games in November against Santa Clara and Eastern Washington.

Stojaković first announced his decision to transfer to Cal on April 27 after a recent visit to its campus. He ultimately chose to commit to head coach Mark Madsen over programs like Kentucky, Michigan and North Carolina, among others.

Madsen and the Golden Bears were active in the transfer portal, adding players such as Jaylon Tyson (Texas Tech), Keonte Kennedy (Memphis) and Mike Meadows (Portland). They also signed three-star prospects Rodney Brown and Devin Curtis.

Cal went 13-19 last season in its first year under Madsen, a 10-game improvement from the previous year. The program last made it to the NCAA Tournament in 2016.

