Stanford football schedule in 2023 is no picnic, but it’s much better than nasty 2022 gauntlet

The Stanford Cardinal will be without David Shaw for the first time in a long time. Troy Taylor came to Palo Alto, and the Cardinal watched quarterback Tanner McKee go to the NFL.

The Cardinal might not win many games, but they do have a comparatively favorable schedule in 2023 when measured against last year (h/t Jon Wilner of The Mercury News).

“Compared to the brutal 2022 schedule, this edition feels like a garden stroll on a warm summer evening,” Wilner wrote. “The bye for new coach Troy Taylor comes in Week Six, not Week Three; Utah is nowhere to be found; and the Cardinal plays seven weeks in a row, not 10. Also, the odd-year rotation means Oregon, Washington, UCLA and Notre Dame are at home, not on the road.”

Stanford lucked out with four of their biggest games being played at home, which definitely helps Taylor and his team.

Still, the Trees probably won’t win many games in 2023. The Cardinal will be a popular pick to finish last in the Pac-12, especially with Arizona and Colorado looking much improved.

Things could’ve been much worse for Stanford’s schedule, so Taylor has to be a little bit relieved as he begins a new journey and tries to change the Stanford program.

The @TroyTaylorStanU Era begins in 226 days at Hawai'i! 7️⃣ Saturday games at Stanford Stadium highlight the 2023 schedule‼️ 🎟 » https://t.co/7axMGByrHz #GoStanford pic.twitter.com/K4cg3knSZA — Stanford Football (@StanfordFball) January 18, 2023

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire